BATAVIA — The BEST Center will be offering new technical programs this fall, Genesee Community College officials announced Thursday.
With the changing needs of the workforce and the increased need for individuals trained in technical skills, the BEST Center will offer a variety of programs including introduction to electric, refrigeration, HVAC, heating, plumbing, computer numerical control and cybersecurity courses.
Introduction to Electric will be one of the first courses to be offered.
The course will take place 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays from Sept. 16 to Nov. 18.
“The course times and hours were selected to allow working professionals to take the class outside of their regular working hours,” said Jennifer Wakefield, executive director of Workforce Development. “These new technical programs will benefit many employees and companies in the GLOW region. Reports are generated monthly demonstrating the unfilled positions in our region due to the lack of skilled employees. We hope to close this gap with these new offerings.”
Training for GCC Health Care Studies students and BEST Center clients, will be offered in a virtual reality format through a SUNY HealthCARES Grant.
Students will be able to use ocular headsets loaded with industry-recognized curriculum to explore healthcare career options, practice techniques, learn new skills and prepare for industry-recognized certifications. In addition, students will be connected with local healthcare organizations for career pathways preparation.
Kathy Wood is the Regional Coordinator for the SUNY HealthCARES Grant, officials said.
A resident of Le Roy, Wood has over 20 years of combined experience in program coordination and healthcare workforce development. Christa Palmer, also new to the team, is the Coordinator of Technical Programs for the BEST Center.
Palmer is a resident of Batavia and joins GCC with over 25 years of experience in education.
“Technology gives our companies important business tools, which leads to gains in productivity and profitability. These new courses for high demand careers will provide the training needed for our companies to be successful,” said Dr. Craig Lamb, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at GCC.
The BEST Center at GCC is the recognized regional leader in developing the skilled workforce that powers local economic growth. The Center serves individual employees, as well as businesses large and small, with seminars, workshops, and trainings designed to improve the performance of people and processes.
For more information contact Vice President, Development and External Affairs Justin Johnston at (585) 345-6809, or via email: jmjohnston@genesee.edu.