Union officers reported two other violent incidents at local prisons, including one that left five officers and a sergeant at Attica Correctional Facility with heavy smoke exposure.
NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold said the six suffered burning eyes and throats, with one taken to Erie County Medical Center “after he had a hard time walking, developed disorientation, diminished hand strength and confusion after being exposed to the smoke.”
The incident happened Sunday when an inmate tampered with a computer tablet, setting it on fire in his cell.
The officers entered the cell and were able to remove the inmate and extinguish the tablet, which was emitting noxious smoke.
In another incident, this one at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, three officers were injured after an inmate attacked one of them, Gold said.
The attack happened about 5 p.m. March 24 during dinner. An inmate was ordered to submit to a pat frisk for contraband after he was being disruptive during the escort. The inmate complied and the staff found no contraband. An officer ordered the inmate to return to his cell. Initially, he complied. As he returned to his cell, he turned and struck a second officer in the face. The inmate was immediately placed in a body hold by staff and forced to the floor. The inmate continued to refuse orders and was combative on the ground. Staff were able to get the inmate’s arms behind his back and place handcuffs on. Once handcuffs were applied, the inmate became compliant. He was brought to his feet and escorted for a medical evaluation.
The officer who was initially attacked, sustained pain and swelling to his right eye and cheek. Two officers who assisted in subduing the inmate were injured as well. One officer injured her shoulder, elbow and had diminished strength to her hand. The second officer had swelling and abrasions to his right hand. All three officers were treated by facility medical staff and remained on duty.
The inmate, 41, is serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted in Kings County in 2019 for first-degree manslaughter and third-degree assault. He faces disciplinary charges in the attack.
