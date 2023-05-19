PAVILION — Three new members have been announced for the Pavilion Central School Alumni Hall of Fame.
The Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding district alumni who have achieved distinction in their lives and chosen fields after high school through significant contributions to their career, community or through personal achievements. The inductees will be honored June 2 during a school assembly.
Family and friends are welcome to attend ceremony, which takes place at 9:40 a.m. Nominations for the 2024 Alumni Hall of Fame Class can be submitted at www.pcshalloffame.com/
Those inducted include: n Dr. William R. Anderson — Anderson graduated in the Class of 1972.
He participated in many activities including junior and senior band, Junior Honor Society, dance band, marching band, solo music festival, model congress, senior play, track and field, and basketball. In 1972, his ability on the basketball court earned him a position on the All County First String Basketball Team.
Anderson initially attended Genesee Community College, followed by SUNY Geneseo and the Medical University of South Carolina. His studies and research revolved around the function of smooth muscle utilizing a silicon force transducer initially developed for the Space Shuttle program.
He earned a doctorate of medicine in December 1983.
Anderson initially entered private practice in Orlando, Fla. After two years in Florida, he learned of a new hospital being built in Summerville, S.C. He and his wife decided to move back to Charleston, where he built his office across the street from the new hospital.
Anderson served on many hospital committees, and was a founding physician of the Charleston Independent Practice Association serving on their board of directors. He also served as Medical Director of the Charleston Surgery Center.
He has been supportive of numerous youth programs including baseball and basketball. He was a Boy Scout assistant leader, helping several of his scouts reach the rank of Eagle.
Anderson is also a ham radio operator, which has come in handy for emergency communications during hurricanes in Charleston and became semiretired in December, 2020.
n Roxanne Milligan Dueppengiesser graduated in the Class of 1984.
Dueppengiesser was the class salutatorian. She had the privilege of serving as class president for three years and student council president for two years.
She was a member of the Ski Club, AFS, Press Club, and Activities Editor of Tower, along with being a member of Jr. Honor Society and National Honor Society president.
She loved sports, participating in soccer, volleyball, basketball, and softball. She received all-tournament team honors in softball and basketball and was a G.R. League all-star in volleyball.
She was also a recipient of a National Scholar/Athlete Award, the Danforth “I Dare You” Award, and the DAR Good Citizenship Award.
Dueppengiesser attended Cornell University where she received her bachelors degree from the College of Human Ecology in 1988, majoring in Consumer Economics. At Cornell, Roxanne served as a student advisor and orientation counselor, and was an active member and treasurer of the Human Ecology Club (AHEA). Roxanne was also very involved in her sorority, Delta Delta Delta, serving as its president her senior year.
She also loved her time spent both volunteering and working for Cornell’s Alumni Association serving as a reunion clerk, head clerk and as an Alumni Affairs assistant.
Dueppengiesser served as a Family & Consumer Science 4-H Youth Development Educator in Wyoming County for more than 23 years through September 2019. She helped to provide leadership and guidance to more than 250 volunteers and nearly 1,000 youth involved annually in programs offered through the county’s 4-H club program, which largest programs statewide.
Her responsibilities included programming in foods and nutrition, clothing and textiles, fine arts and crafts, Cloverbuds, agricultural education, teen programs and award trips, 4-H public presentations, and the annual 4-H Cookie Sale fundraiser.
While raising their two boys in Perry, Dueppengiesser and her husband Peter were active members in the Wyoming County and NY State Farm Bureaus and enjoyed serving as volunteer 4-H club leaders and Junior Holstein Club advisors for many years. Their family continues to enjoy showing dairy cattle at the state, local, national, and international levels.
Dueppengiesser also served with the Wyoming County Business Education Council, Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce, Wyoming County Tourist Promotion Agency, Wyoming County Youth Board, and the Genesee Community College Advisory Council. She served on the Perry Central School Shared Decision-Making Team, on the Warsaw Agricultural Youth Supporters Committee and served as the children’s activities chair for many years on the Wyoming County Agri-Palooza Planning Committee. Roxanne was also a member of the Leadership Wyoming, Class of 2011.
Since moving to Wisconsin, Roxanne works for LaClare Family Creamery, a manufacturer of award-winning goat and cow milk cheeses, in addition to operating a retail shop, café, and garden center. She has very much enjoyed working as the Garden Center Lead, overseeing the planting, daily care, and sales of their greenhouse inventory. When not working in the greenhouse or retail shop, she also enjoys substitute teaching for several local elementary schools, gardening, traveling, and especially visiting her two grandchildren!
Roxanne and Peter celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary in October and have two children, Jacob and Jared.
n Martin Thomas Griffith — Griffith is a member of the Class of 1980.
Griffith is a senior executive vice-president and chief banking officer for CNB Bank, a role he has held since 2021. He is responsible for contributing to the strategic planning and direction of a $5.5 billion bank holding company with 50 offices spread through New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.
Griffith lives in Buffalo with his wife, Amy Jo. They have two daughters, Samantha Jo and Taylor Leigh.
Griffith more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry, including senior and executive roles with both Tompkins Bank of Castile for five years, and then 16 years with Five Star Bank. In 2016, he left his regional presidency of Five Star Bank to launch a new division of CNB Bank.
In seven years, Bank on Buffalo has grown to over $1 billion in total assets with 12 full-service branch offices and a “Bank on wheels” which services low to moderate income areas in and around the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls.
While in high school, Griffith excelled in the classroom and in sports. He lettered in football, basketball, and baseball and was named to the Genesee Region All Stars in both football and baseball, and recognized as an all-state Linebacker in football in his senior year.
Marty attended Ithaca College and graduated in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. While at Ithaca, Marty continued to excel in football, as a three-year letterman on the Ithaca College Bombers football team, and was recognized as a first team all ECAC Offensive Lineman in 1983
He continued is post-graduation education, graduating from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin in 2006.
Griffith attributes much of his success on the values and characteristics driven through his involvement in family business and the discipline and leadership instilled in him through involvement in sports from a very young age.
As an adult, he has been very active in his communities, serving on many local and regional boards and now takes pride in giving back to the communities that instilled such a strong foundation for his growth.
Nominations for the 2024 Alumni Hall of Fame Class can be submitted through the Hall of Fame website- https://www.pcshalloffame.com/