PAVILION — Nominations are due March 10 for the eighth class of inductees for the Pavilion Central School Alumni Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame recognizes PCS alumni who have achieved distinction in their lives and chosen field after high school through significant contributions to their career, community or through personal achievements.
Nominees must be graduates of Pavilion Central School or one of its predecessors, or have been active in school classes and activities in their senior year. Nominees who left school while in good standing to perform military service are eligible. Deceased alumni are not eligible for induction until the fifth anniversary of the year of their death.
Nominees must have graduated prior to 2008.
Selection is based on achievement after leaving PCS. The achievement includes an exemplary achievement in at least one of the following: job-related achievements, professional honors and awards, professional affiliation, and publications; civics or community involvement, personal achievements or accomplishments, and positive impact on Pavilion or other community.
Anyone may submit a nomination for any person meeting the nomination criteria.
An induction ceremony will take place in June.
Nomination applications are available online at https://www.pcshalloffame.com or at Jazzy Creations, The Lost Sock, Pavilion Public Library, and Pavilion Central School offices.
Nominations must be submitted by March 10 via email to pcshalloffame@gmail.com or mailed to Jon Wilson, Elementary Principal, Dorothy B. Bunce Elementary School, 7-71 York Rd., Pavilion, NY 14525.
