Pavilion chooses new SRO
PAVILION — Deputy Trevor Sherwood is the school resource officer in the Pavilion Central School District for the 2023-24 school year, as far as Pavilion is concerned.
Pavilion Superintendent Mary Kate Hoffman said that on Monday evening, the Board of Education approved a contract with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for SRO services for next year.
“We are excited to welcome Deputy Trevor Sherwood to PCS this fall,” she said.
Sheriff William Sheron Jr. said things are still unofficial, noting the county still has to approve Sherwood’s contract with the school district.
“It has to go through the Public Service (Committee) and the Legislature for a contract,” Sheron said Tuesday.
— By Brian Quinn