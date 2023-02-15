BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWS Pembroke graduate John Preisach, left, presented a Purple Heart that had belonged to his friend, Marines veteran Dennis Henry Hoffman, to the Pembroke Central School District. Representing the district’s Veterans Outreach Club were, from left, Lilly Senko, Amelia Geck, Arianna Hale and Isla Czechowicz.

CORFU — The Pembroke Central School District Veterans Outreach Club set Wednesday afternoon aside as a time to honor the area’s Purple Heart veterans. The veterans’ family members who were able to attend, along with veterans, were there to take in the ceremony as students read the names and backgrounds of the 13 servicemen who distinguished themselves as Purple Heart recipients.

The Purple Heart medal is awarded to those who have been wounded or killed in combat. It was initially awarded to three Revolutionary War Soldiers in 1783. According to the Army, the Purple Heart faded into obscurity until being later revived in 1932 on the bicentennial anniversary of George Washington’s birth.

