CORFU — The Pembroke Central School District Veterans Outreach Club set Wednesday afternoon aside as a time to honor the area’s Purple Heart veterans. The veterans’ family members who were able to attend, along with veterans, were there to take in the ceremony as students read the names and backgrounds of the 13 servicemen who distinguished themselves as Purple Heart recipients.
The Purple Heart medal is awarded to those who have been wounded or killed in combat. It was initially awarded to three Revolutionary War Soldiers in 1783. According to the Army, the Purple Heart faded into obscurity until being later revived in 1932 on the bicentennial anniversary of George Washington’s birth.
Veterans Outreach Club Advisor Matt Moscato talked about how the club organized Wednesday’s ceremony.
“We looked back into the original applications from the Pembroke Veterans Wall of Honor and we sent out an email to all the applicants and their families, asking if anybody was a Purple Heart veteran that we missed,” Moscato said. “Several people sent in that information. The kids compiled the information. We put together the slide show. They reached out to the Purple Heart families. We had the school band participate and the choir. It was really kind of a whole school effort.”
The Purple Heart recipients recognized (with class year, branch of service and conflict in which they served) were:
n Charles Arnold, 1965, Army, Vietnam;
n Merelle Austin, 1950, Army, Korea
n Roger P. Bartholf, 1949, Marines, Korea
n Lloyd Blood, 1942, Army/Air Force, World War II
n Roger Ditzel, 1943, Army, World War II
n Jerry Dusel, 1964, Army, Vietnam
n Clarence Hall, 1967, Army, Vietnam
n Dennis Hoffman, 1940, Marines, World War II
n Roger Kimmel, 1961, Army, Vietnam
n Thomas Mattice, 1963, Army, Vietnam
n Roy Schlagenhauf, 1931, Army, World War II
n Wayne Snyder, 1967, Army, Vietnam
n Werner C. Ziehm, 1946, Army, World War II
