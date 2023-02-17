CORFU — There were 13 Purple Heart recipients for the Veterans Outreach Club to honor at Pembroke Jr.-Sr. High School.

The club also received a Purple Heart of its own — the one that had belonged to Dennis Henry Hoffman, a World War II veteran with the Marines, was presented to the Veterans Outreach Club. John Preisach, a friend of Hoffman’s until his death in the 1980s, presented the Purple Heart. Hoffman left Pembroke, joined the Marines and fought against the Japanese in the Pacific during World War II.

