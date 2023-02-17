CORFU — There were 13 Purple Heart recipients for the Veterans Outreach Club to honor at Pembroke Jr.-Sr. High School.
The club also received a Purple Heart of its own — the one that had belonged to Dennis Henry Hoffman, a World War II veteran with the Marines, was presented to the Veterans Outreach Club. John Preisach, a friend of Hoffman’s until his death in the 1980s, presented the Purple Heart. Hoffman left Pembroke, joined the Marines and fought against the Japanese in the Pacific during World War II.
Arnold, Class of 1965, served in the Army during Vietnam. He was injured while riding in a Jeep that went over a land mine. He served from November 1965 through September 1967. Arnold also earned the Bronze Star.
A member of the Class of 1950, Austin served in the Army in Korea from 1950 to 1953. He was an infantryman and radio man in the 25th Infantry Division. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his bravery in kicking a grenade out of a foxhole in North Korea in November 1951. Seriously wounded, he was hospitalized for three months in Tokyo, then returned to duty as a military policeman, riding supply trains.
Bartholf joined the Marines and was a private first class with the 2nd Machine Gun Section, Company A, First Battalion, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was hit by an enemy and died of his wounds on Dec. 4, 1952.
Blood, Class of 1942, served in the Army/Air Force during World War II. He was a radio operator with the 457th Bomber Group, flying B-17s. His plane was shot down near Templin, Germany, not far from the capital city of Berlin. The plane crashed into a lake and Blood died. Today, his gravestone is with thousands of other American servicemen in the Netherlands.
Roger Ditzel, a member of the Class of 1943, joined the Army, fought throughout Europe during World War II and saw action at the Battle of the Bulge. “Then in the push to topple Hitler, Roger was shot while battling through Germany the same day that his best friend and classmate, Lloyd Blood, was shot down and killed over Berlin. This was just one month before Germany’s surrender,” the Veterans Outreach Club said.
Dusel, Class of 1964, was drafted into the Army and fought in Vietnam. He was an infantryman and was injured when he hit a land mine.
Hall was drafted into the Army in 1969. He was killed Oct. 7, 1969, while fighting in the Binh Duong Province. He was credited with saving the lives of several of his comrades, for which he was awarded the Silver Star for valor. The road from the Town Park to the Western New York National Cemetery has been renamed in his honor.
Kimmel graduated from Corfu High School in 1961. He was drafted into the Army during Vietnam and served from 1966 to 1968 as a sergeant. Kimmel was wounded in combat. When he returned to Pembroke, he dedicated himself to family and community and served as the Corfu fire chief for 11 years.
Mattice, a member of the Class of 1963, served with the Army in Vietnam. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross, awarded for heroism while participating in an aerial flight. He also received Bronze Stars.
Schlagenhauf joined the Army in 1942 and served until the end of World War II in Europe. He fought with the 99th Infantry through Northern Africa and Europe, where he was wounded. Schlagenhauf also received the Bronze Star. He was a 1931 Corfu Central High School graduate.
A member of the Class of 1967, Snyder volunteered for the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. He was wounded in the chest area by a bullet and later returned to combat. Snyder was again wounded and received a second Purple Heart.
Ziehm was described in his background information as “quite a character.” He quit school as a teen and was drafted into the Army, serving as a “bellygunner” on the B-24 Heavy Bomber during World War II. His plane was shot down over Poland in October 1943 and another person survived.
