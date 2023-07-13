ALBANY — The New York State Thruway Authority today announced the new Pembroke Service Area (I-90 eastbound mile marker 397) in Corfu is now open to the public.
The location is the tenth new service area to open to Thruway customers as part of the $450 million project to redevelop and modernize all 27 Thruway service areas. The New Baltimore, Clarence, Ardsley, Plattekill, Clifton Springs, Iroquois, Indian Castle, Chittenango and Junius Ponds Service areas have reopened.
The Pembroke Service Area is located on I-90 eastbound between exit 48A (Pembroke-Medina-NY Route 77) and exit 48 (Batavia-NY Route 98). The facility is more than 20,000 square feet making it one of the largest new buildings on the system.
Restaurant options include: Burger King, Popeyes, Panera Bread (opening later this year), Dunkin’ (drive-thru), Applegreen C-Store, Taste NY Food and Drink Products
Other amenities include: playground area (available soon), outdoor seating, dog walking area, climate-controlled pet enclosure (available soon), private nursing area, digital tourism kiosk (available soon), six level 3 high speed EV chargers (available soon).
The Pembroke Service Area is one of four locations on the Thruway that has expanded amenities for commercial vehicle drivers. Amenities include: separate entrance, lounge, showers, lockers, restrooms, washer and dryer.
With the opening of the Pembroke Service Area, the Angola Service Area (I-90 eastbound and westbound, mile marker 447) and the Scottsville Service Area (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 366) are now closed for construction. Fuel services remain available at all service areas during construction.
All 27 service areas are being redeveloped in a $450 million project with Empire State Thruway Partners. The project is funded through a public-private partnership and no toll dollars or tax dollars are being used for construction.
Customers can learn more about the project on the Thruway Authority’s website. Customers can view a project map, photo gallery and renderings and more information about the planned amenities and services.
In 2022, motorists took more than 376 million trips and drove 7.7 billion miles on the Thruway. The Thruway Authority’s service areas are open 24 hours a day and offer motorists a variety of food and beverage options, restroom facilities and fueling for passenger and commercial vehicles. Taste NY Farm Markets and Tourism Information Centers are also available at select locations.