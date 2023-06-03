YATES — Investigation into last weekend’s plane crash that killed two Monroe County men continues.
Earl Luce Jr. of Brockport was killed when his experimental airplane crashed Sunday after its wings detached. Dr. Morris Wortman, a gynecologist from Rochester, was riding as a passenger.
Wortman, 72, was a prominent and controversial OB/GYN and fertility doctor who was the frequent target of anti-abortion protestors.
He also made international news when the daughter of one of his fertility patients filed a lawsuit against him in 2021.
The lawsuit, which remains pending in Monroe County Court, claims Wortman secretly impregnated patients with his own sperm.
The lawsuit said the woman was able to identify Wortman as her father through DNA testing, according to the New York Post.
The tests revealed the woman had at least nine half-siblings.
Luce was a well-known builder of airplanes and was an expert on the Wittman W-5 Buttercup, a two-person aircraft designed in 1938.
Luce first flew a Buttercup he built in 2002. The plane came apart as he was flying near the Carlton-Yates town line last Sunday afternoon.
Luce had been giving rides from the Gaines Valley Airport, where he had long kept his planes.
In August 2017, Luce survived a similar crash.
He was flying a homemade plane owned by a friend when something broke loose during takeoff from the airport.
He veered the plane into a grove of trees, where he crashed.
Luce suffered minor injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are continuing to investigate Sunday’s crash.
Luce died two days before his 70th birthday, according to his obituary.
Luce had been flying for more than 40 years and owned LuceAir LLC.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Luce, and their daughter, Shannon Luce.