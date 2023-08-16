ALEXANDER — An aging plow truck stirred discussion Monday as the town board moved to decide its future.
Board members ultimately took Highway Superintendent Thomas Lowe’s recommendation to declare the 2014 vehicle as surplus after discussion on whether it is a good move financially.
The board voted 3-2 to get rid of the truck after talking it and a 2002 dump truck also owned by the town.
Board members Eric Wagner and Tom Sanfratello voted against the resolution. Town Supervisor David Miller, along with board members Laura Schmieder and Roy Haller III voted in favor.
Lowe did not attend Monday’s meeting.
Miller said he also supports getting rid of the truck, which Alexander would replace with a 2023 truck.
Wagner disagreed.
“This truck is valued at $176,000,” he said. “We’ve got an ‘02 truck that’s valued at $21,000. We just put $5,000 into this (2014) truck. If (Lowe) was going to declare this surplus, why would he have put $5,000 into that truck?”
Miller said, “If you have a truck that doesn’t run and you put it at auction, you’re not going to get very much money.”
Wagner asked if the town thinks it will get $176,000 back for the 2014 truck at auction.
“From what we get from the trucks that are 20 years old, we don’t even get that (much money),” he said.
He noted the town bought the 2014 truck for $223,000.
“We’re just throwing money out the door,” Wagner said. “What happens with the 2002, (if) a month from now, it starts nickel-and-diming us? You going to come back to the board and say, ‘I need a new truck,’?”
Miller said no matter whether the town sells the 2014 or the 2002 truck, if it has problems with the remaining truck, that vehicle will have to be fixed.
“I understand that, but you’ve got more value on a 2014 than you do on a 2002 — a 22-year-old truck and a 9-year-old,” Wagner said. “We just had the salesman in here telling us that the life expectancy of these trucks and the 2002 is even past that. It’s a lot of money the taxpayers put up for this (2014 truck) and we’re not going to get $176,000.”
Board member Laura Schmieder said almost anyone gets a “lemon” — something that proves to be defective or imperfect — as a vehicle.
“This is one of the reasons I would have liked Tom (Lowe) to come to this meeting to justify getting rid of that,” Wagner said of the 2014. “We’re just going off of one repair job. That’s why I pushed for this to be put into the record, to have the numbers put on the receipts. What was the amount that he’s (Lowe) been nickel-and-diming? I haven’t seen it in the bills besides this one (the $5,000 bill for the 2014 truck), that was May 31. How’s the truck going to run in June, July and August?”
Sanfratello said his worry is that the town gets rid of the 2014 plow truck and the 2002 dump truck starts having problems.
“It’s 21, 22 years old and it’s going to start going,” he said. “We’re going to be in a much worse situation, because you are going to have to get a new truck. I just think you’re better off with the newer one (the 2014) than the older one.”
Miller introduced the resolution to declare the 2014 truck as surplus. The truck, as well as the plow and wing attached to it, would be auctioned as one item.
Brandon Snyder of Alexander asked the board who is responsible for making the financial decisions. Board members the board as a whole is responsible.
“It’ll go on record when you guys don’t get crap for that auctioned truck, the next time a truck comes up for $350,000, there’s going to be a lot of people who are upset. That’s my two cents,” he said.
Wagner said he agreed with Snyder.
“We’re going to be the ones that are ... footing the bill for this,” Wagner said. “This is a lot of money. $5,000 (for a repair bill) is nothing when you’re dealing with $176,000 piece of equipment.”
Haller asked Wagner, “How long has Tom been our highway superintendent?”
Board members estimated he’s had the job for a little over 20 years.
“I’ve been part of this board the longest sitting here,” Haller said. “I also know that Tom is an elected official. Tom has been at his job for a long period of time. Through his experience, this is his recommendation.”
When he first joined the board, Haller said, the town had a problem truck.
“I don’t remember which truck it was, but it was junk and it was one of our newest trucks that we got rid of because it didn’t make financial sense, only in the part that that truck was never on the road,” he said. “I’m going by the recommendation of our highway superintendent.”
Schmieder said she worked with Lowe since 2005, when she was town clerk, and later as a board member.
“I trust his recommendations. I trust his insight into our issues and our problems,” Schmieder said.