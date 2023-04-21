BATAVIA — Christopher S. Usselman, 31, of Albion was jailed after he fought with police during an altercation Monday morning, state police said.
Troopers were called to investigate a report of a suspicious person at a location in the town.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BATAVIA — Christopher S. Usselman, 31, of Albion was jailed after he fought with police during an altercation Monday morning, state police said.
Troopers were called to investigate a report of a suspicious person at a location in the town.
Christopher S. Usselman, 31, of Albion was charged with felony assault on a police officer, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.
He was committed to Genesee County Jail.
Genesee deputies later charged him with damaging property while inside Genesee County Jail.
Deputies said he also struggled with officers and was charged with felony criminal mischief and obstruction of governmental administration.
He remains in jail.
BATAVIA — Kelly A. Rodriguez, 50, of Clinton Street Road was charged with criminal contempt of court for violating an order of protection, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Josia G. Culver, 18, of Tracy Avenue was charged with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and petit larceny, city police said.
Culver allegedly forced his way into a business at City Centre and stole money.
BATAVIA — Shawnna L. Lamont, 33, of Perry was charged on a warrant for failing to appear in court for drug possession charges, city police said.
She is to appear May 10 in City Court.
MEDINA — Village police charged the following people:
n Matthew Masters, 48, of Medina was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.
n Elexus J. Rodriguez-Raines, 24, of Medina was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.
n Erica J. Davis, 34, of Medina was charged with resisting arrest.
n Michael Rehwaldt, 34, of Medina was charged with strangulation.
n Jennifer C. Kerstetter, 39, of Medina was charged with felony criminal contempt of court and harassment.
n Christian D. Carrasquillo, 27, of Medina was charged with resisting arrest.
BATAVIA - Justin R. Nadrowski, 31, of Oakfield was charged with criminal contempt of court, state police said.
He allegedly violated an order of protection.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1