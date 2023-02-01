BATAVIA — Brian E. Daggar, 37, of Elba was charged with petit larceny for stealing from a store on Veterans Memorial Drive, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
MEDINA — Village police charged the following people in recent weeks:
n Kelly Holt, 46, of Medina was charged with petit larceny. Brett Holt, 32, was charged with obstruction of governmental administration.
n Edward D. Gibson, 40, of Medina was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon.
n Gabriel P. Acosta, 32, of Lockport was charged with third-degree assault, menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
n Ivan M. Borgyan, 30, of Batavia was charged with not providing appropriate shelter for dogs and confinement of a companion animal in vehicle with extreme temperatures.
n Ackme S. Wright, 28, of Gasport was charged with harassment, third-degree burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.
n Frederick J. Oddo, 52, of Medina was charged with petit larceny.
n Victor A. Rivera-Cotto, 54, of Albion was charged with third-degree assault.
n Ronney E. McQueen, 25, of Lockport was charged with misapplication of property.
