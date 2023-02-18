BATAVIA — Alyssa M. Harnish, 34, of West Main Street Road was charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She allegedly struck a child during a domestic dispute and is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Two people were charged with felony assault after an investigation into an altercation at The Willow Bend Jan. 28, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Tiffany M. McAllister, 32, and Zachary R. Reed, 32, both of West Main Street Road were charged with second-degree assault and are to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Joseph C. Jeffords, 31, of Chestnut Street was charged with petit larceny for stealing from Kohl’s, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear Feb. 28 in Town Court.
ALABAMA — Raeshawn S. Robinson, 25, of Rochester was charged with criminal contempt of court for violating an order of protection, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with no seat belt, insufficient tail lamps and failure to use four-way flashers.
BERGEN — An Attica man faces charged after he tried to flee from a traffic stop Feb. 10, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Michael J. Szustakowski, 34, was charged with felony DWI, obstruction of governmental administration, speeding and open container.
He was stopped at 8 p.m. on Route 33 and got out of his car and ran. Deputies took him into custody a short time later.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.