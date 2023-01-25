PERRY CENTER — A Maryland man was charged Monday after Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies checked an suspicious condition at an area business.
Deputies located a running vehicle parked at a closed business. The driver, Christopher E. Wood, was allegedly asleep.
Further investigation allegedly revealed Wood, 25, of Owings Mills, was impaired by drugs.
Wood was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and consumption of cannabis in a motor vehicle. He is to appear Feb. 1 in Perry Town Court.
LOCKPORT — A Medina couple was charged Jan. 18 after a larceny complaint, state police said.
Investigation revealed that Henry J. Walden, 29, and Sarah D. Karre, 27, had stolen the victim’s checkbook and ultimately withdrew funds from the account, troopers said. They were each charged with third-degree forgery and petit larceny.
They are to appear next month in Lockport Town Court.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.