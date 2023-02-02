BRIAN QUINN/DAIIY NEWSFirefighters get off of the roof at the Arc building on Barrville Road after responding to smell of smoke. National Grid crews are also in the area, responding to a power outage.

ELBA — Elba and town of Batavia firefighters were at an Arc Genesee County Chapter Day Habilitation building at 4603 Barrville Rd. checking on a smell of smoke.

National Grid staff are also nearby, dealing with an area power outage, Elba Fire Chief Mike Heale said at the scene.

