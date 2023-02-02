ELBA — Elba and town of Batavia firefighters were at an Arc Genesee County Chapter Day Habilitation building at 4603 Barrville Rd. checking on a smell of smoke.
National Grid staff are also nearby, dealing with an area power outage, Elba Fire Chief Mike Heale said at the scene.
Heale said the call about a smell of smoke at the building came in around 8:30 a.m. There were no reports of actual smoke in the building, he said.
No Arc clients were there yet and no injuries were reported, he said.
“There is am area power outage right now. We’re still trying to figure out that. National Grid is on scene and we’re investigating it here right now,” Heale said. Heale said he didn’t know how much of an area the power outage affected.
Heale said at the scene that there was still a slight smell of smoke. “They’re in there with a thermal imaging camera right now, checking some things out, he said of firefighters.
“The cause is a low-power situation. We’re just trying to make sure it didn’t cause any damage or start a fire up above the drop ceiling,” the fire chief said.
