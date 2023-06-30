JAVA — The town’s proposed property maintenance law has been defeated.
The Town of Java held a public hearing on June 8 to discuss the law’s possible implementation. Residents had the opportunity to raise any concerns they had about the law and how it would impact their quality of life.
The Town Board rejected the law unanimously. It will take no further action to pursue the law, town enforcing state codes already in place.
The defeated law — which predates current Town Supervisor Vanessa McCormick — had been suggested so the town would have a way to address property maintenance violations.
“The former supervisor had spoken with (Wyoming County) regarding some property appearances within the town and the county,” McCormick said. “They had received some complaints from a citizen or two within the town. So, when it came time for the county to speak with the former supervisor — their response was, ‘You have no property maintenance laws so there is no justification for us (the county) to do anything because they (residents) aren’t violating a law so we can’t enforce anything on these properties.’”
The former supervisor, Angela Brunner, had then asked the Wyoming County Planning Board to create a law. It worked for about 18 months to develop a very simple measure.
That proposed law was then paired with some New York State codes and compiled into one document. It would have covered both town law and state law for what you can do as a resident.
The two main points in the defeated property maintenance law included:
n As a Java resident you must mow your lawn three times per year.
n You could have one unregistered vehicle on your property and one locally owned vehicle you can register with the Java Town Board to be used for snowplowing, such as Bronco or pickup truck, or a similar motor vehicle can be kept as the second unregistered vehicle.
New York State only permits one unregistered per property.
The Town Board believed it was considering the residents of Java with the addendum to the law. Residents would receive a qualifying registration from the board acknowledging the additional vehicle and its use on the resident’s property.
“(The board) went above and assisted the constituents with that change,” said McCormick.
Some residents had shown concern for the change, implying that as a rural community, Java should not be held to the same standards as some southern Erie County municipalities such as Orchard Park.
“I think some of the residents who are complaining are just misinformed,” McCormick said. “Some of the things that were being passed out were from other municipalities that were not included in our planning board and our rendition of the law. I’ve seen some of the different information on Facebook and the copies that are being handed out are not even our law. I don’t know where they are getting those because our clerk has been giving out the paperwork that was given to the Town Board from the Planning Board.”
The board meeting, which usually sees a low turnout, welcomed 75 residents to that meeting. The law was defeated after the Town Board members passed a montion not to consider the presented draft.
As Java will follow only state codes, if a neighbor has an un-mowed lawn, there is nothing the town can do to rectify the situation.
If the law had passed and residents were to break the law, they would have been notified about the violation. They would then have been allotted a certain amount of time to correct the situation.
If they continued to violate the law and didn’t take the necessary steps to move forward, they could have then faced fines or court appearances. According to the law, the fine would have been punishable to no more than $250.
“(The residents) were loud, they were vocal, they voiced opposition and the town board decided to throw it out and not enforce it,” McCormick said.
If a resident has a complaint and they contact the town, they will now be directed to contact the state.