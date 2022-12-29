DEC rangers to the rescue

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation photoForest rangers respond to help with a stranded vehicle during the recent snowstorm.

New York state forest rangers and officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation were among the many who helped during the Blizzard of 2022.

Rangers and officers were sent to Genesee, Erie, St. Lawrence and Sullivan counties during the three-day storm.

