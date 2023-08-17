Reservations due for St. Jerome reunion

Co-organizers Ann Arent and Jeanne Steele pose for the annual St. Jerome Reunion set for 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25 at T.F. Browns in Batavia. Payment and reservation are needed by Friday. Checks are payable to Michael Rimmer Sr., 15 Hart St. Batavia. For more information, call Mike at (585) 356-5922 or Ann Arent at (585) 344-0481.