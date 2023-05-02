Richmond Library voting is Thursday
BATAVIA — Richmond Memorial Library’s annual trustee election will be conducted Thursday in the library’s Gallery Room.
Voting will take place 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Any registered voter residing in the Batavia City School District is eligible to vote.
This year’s voting does not involve a budget, since no budget increase is requested. But residents will choose one trustee.
Richard Beatty of Batavia is running unopposed for a three-year term. He would serve from July 2023 to June 2026.
