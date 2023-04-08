BATAVIA — There will be no vote on the Richmond Memorial Library budget for 2023-24 because there’s no tax levy increase request. However, the community may still speak up and also learn about future plans for the library during a public hearing on the budget at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the library’s Gallery Room.

The 2023-24 budget of $1,680,701 will be presented. The library levy of $1,381,469 will not increase from this year’s amount.

