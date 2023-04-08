BATAVIA — There will be no vote on the Richmond Memorial Library budget for 2023-24 because there’s no tax levy increase request. However, the community may still speak up and also learn about future plans for the library during a public hearing on the budget at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the library’s Gallery Room.
The 2023-24 budget of $1,680,701 will be presented. The library levy of $1,381,469 will not increase from this year’s amount.
“There’d be more information that’s shared and it’s also an opportunity for the public to ask questions. That’s driven by the public,” library Board of Trustees President Gregg McAllister said. “We’re serving the community and we want to hear from the community if they have questions or thoughts on library services. Any questions would be appropriate.”
The regular monthly meeting of the library Board of Trustees for April will take place immediately following the public hearing.
There will be a new board member after the May 4 annual trustee election. Voting will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Gallery Room.
McAllister, whose five-year term is up at the end of June, will not run for re-election. The only candidate running for a three-year term to replace McAllister is Richard Beatty. Those elected no longer serve five-year terms since the board changed the length of a term to three years.
McAllister said he chose not to run again due to family and personal commitments.
“The community is very fortunate to have the talented board members (who are) dedicated to the library that they have. They’ve been wonderful to serve with,” he said. “Even though there’s no vote on the tax levy because it holds the line, people should still come to vote in the trustee election.”
Eligible residents of the Batavia City School District who are not registered voters may come in to the library Tuesday between 1 and 5 p.m. and 7 and 9 p.m. to register to vote in this year’s library vote.
The library continues to be a gem in the community, serving a wide spectrum of patrons, McAllister said.
“We filed a budget on time, we did not increase the tax levy. The economy is still a challenge in some ways,” McAllister said. “The Board of Trustees really wanted to put together a budget that was sensitive to the fiscal challenges that the residents are facing.”
