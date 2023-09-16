BATAVIA — In an effort to expand and enhance its support for each of the rural counties in its service area, the Rochester Area Community Foundation will infuse up to $50,000 more in grants to nonprofit organizations helping to improve the quality of life for residents in Genesee County.
The effort is part of an intentional strategy by the Community Foundation to increase access to critical services, tackle disparities faced by residents, and bolster services of the non-profits on the front lines. This effort aligns with the Foundation’s main goals of creating a more equitable community and strengthening the region’s vitality.
The new funding is in addition to the estimated $500,000 the Community Foundation’s Muriel H. Marshall Fund for the Aging annually pays out in grants to support a myriad of services for the county’s older adults that include transportation, home visits, library access, financial management, and more.
Since the Marshall Fund was established in 1998, it has distributed $9.9 million in grants to nonprofits serving Genesee County.
The first step for this new grant opportunity is for nonprofits to submit Letters of Intent (LOI), which serve as a brief, initial outline of the need for grant funding. LOIs are now being accepted through the Foundation’s online portal at www.racf.org/GrantPortal, which will connect to the Regional Grantmaking 2023-24 Application. Submissions must be made by Sept. 29.
Select applicants whose projects align most closely with the Foundation’s impact areas — poverty, academic achievement, racial equity and understanding, arts and culture, historical preservation, environmental justice, aging — will then be invited to submit full applications for further consideration of funding.
The grant round includes additional funding opportunities for nonprofits serving Genesee, Orleans, and Livingston counties.
If a nonprofit has questions about eligibility or the grant portal, please email grants@racf.org.
In 1972, a group of local residents founded Rochester Area Community Foundation as an endowment to provide ongoing and long-term support for the Rochester-Finger Lakes region. The Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and other nonprofit organizations to establish charitable funds or contribute to existing permanent funds.