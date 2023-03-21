Corfu voters Tuesday night re-elected Thomas Sargent as mayor to serve a two-year term.

Sargent, running on the Republican and Democratic lines, received 69 votes in this year’s election to 11 votes for Michael Doktor. Doktor, R, D, was re-elected as a village trustee with 39 votes. Gabrielle Krzemien was also elected to a trustee post with 72 votes. Six people received a total of 10 write-in votes for a trustee position.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1