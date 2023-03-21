Corfu voters Tuesday night re-elected Thomas Sargent as mayor to serve a two-year term.
Sargent, running on the Republican and Democratic lines, received 69 votes in this year’s election to 11 votes for Michael Doktor. Doktor, R, D, was re-elected as a village trustee with 39 votes. Gabrielle Krzemien was also elected to a trustee post with 72 votes. Six people received a total of 10 write-in votes for a trustee position.
An incumbent village trustee will continue in office and a newcomer joins the Village Board in Elba.
Incumbent Loren Pflaumer, R, won a two-year term unopposed with 12 votes. Denis Rohan, R, running for the seat currently held by Nathan Buczek, who chose not to run again, received 13 votes.
In Bergen, Republican Todd Cargill ran unopposed and got 74 votes in a special election for trustee for a one-year term. He will serve the remaining term for the seat. When former Trustee Joseph Chimino was elected mayor last year, George Sardou was appointed to fill his trustee seat. Sardou did not this year. There were 13 write-in votes for various people.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.