ALBANY — The U.S. Small Business Administration will offer federal assistance to New Yorkers in Western New York affected by Winter Storm Elliott in late December, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week.

Residents and businesses in Genesee, Wyoming, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Niagara counties are now eligible to apply for low-interest loans to aid in their recovery from the storm, which struck the region over the Christmas holiday.

