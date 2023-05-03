One of the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation (WROTB) Board of Directors members who’s been terminated has retired, effective immediately, after 29 years with the board.
Genesee County board representative Richard Siebert said stepping down has been on his mind for awhile, but that he was also disgusted by the bill that became part of the state budget adopted Tuesday night. Under the bill, the directors were terminated, though they could conceivably be reappointed by their counties. The 17 directors will represent the same 15 counties and two cities they did before, but Erie and Monroe counties, and the cities of Buffalo and Rochester will have more votes than any other director under the weighted voting.
“I just think it’s time to step down,” Siebert said of the decision he made Wednesday morning. He said the county can now put someone on the board who wants to fight what the Democrats are doing. He feels they want to get rid of the WROTB officers. He said he feels this is political, a witch hunt against WROTB and Batavia Downs Gaming President Henry Wojtaszek.
“We’ve got a lot of people at that track who are, quite frankly, worried about their jobs and they shouldn’t be,” Siebert said.
Siebert said he’s proud of his time with the board, participating in the meetings and representing Genesee County.
“I guess I’m a little tired of seeing politics get in the way ... It’s not a good day to be Republican and work at Batavia Downs,” he said.