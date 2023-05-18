LAKE PLACID — Genesee Snopackers aren’t simply a group of snowmobile enthusiasts.
The group makes it a point to aid the community, whether raising funds for cancer or providing assistance in snow emergencies. And they’ve now been officially recognized as among the best clubs going.
The Genesee Snopackers received were recognized out of 258 clubs statewide as Snowmobile Club of the Year by the New York State Snowmobile Association. The recognition was for its years of fundraising for the Pink Fund through our annual Bikini Rally and its blizzard efforts.
“Our area in general did well, as Bucks Motorsports in Akron N.Y. was also awarded recipient of the dealership of the year award,” the Genesee Snopackers said in a news release.
Check http://geneseesnopackers.com for more information.