Members of the Genesee Snopackers accepting awards in Lake Placid included, from left: Back row Justin Schmidbauer, Tom Beaser, Secretary Dawn Clark, Brad Chaddock, President Rollin Scroger, Tony Johnston, Vice President Nathan Fix, Samantha Hilchey, Brad Hilchey, Jen Ryan, Jane Chaddock; and front row, Alyssa Schmidbauer, Waylon Fix, Nathan Fix Jr, Hannah Chaddock.