BUFFALO — Spectrum Health and Human Services is hoping to attract staff for its Warsaw location with a hiring event set for Thursday.
The agency provides behavioral health and substance abuse disorder counseling. Officials said it’s in urgent need of staff for its facilities in Warsaw and South Buffalo.
The hiring event is called “Meet Spectrum Health.” It will take place 3 to 6 p.m. at its South Buffalo Counseling Center on 2412 Seneca St. in Buffalo.
“Spectrum Health is continuing to be challenged with staffing and filling positions, especially clinical staff,” said President and CEO Cindy Voelker. “We have seen some stabilization of the current workforce, which is encouraging. We are very busy and services are in demand.
“Access to services in a timely manner are not readily available,” she continued. “That equates to individuals’ needs not being met and can lead to worsening of symptoms and more acute behavioral health issues. Our staff are working extra hours and are committed to continuing to provide services to those in the most need.”
Spectrum Health provides assistance for mental health, substance abuse disorders, care coordination, housing and crisis services throughout Western New York.
Meet Spectrum Health will include a meet and greet opportunity with hiring managers and other lead agency leaders. Individuals including behavioral health practitioners and recent college graduates with corresponding degrees are encouraged to attend the event and learn more about Spectrum and the impact its work can have on their communities.
“There are many advantages (of working at full staff), No. 1 being you are meeting the needs of the individual in the communities we serve, you can meet the need and generate the revenue you need to run the agency at its optimal level and last but not least, you can take on new programs that are essential and needed in the community,” Voelker said.
Mark Hendrickson, senior vice president of Human Resources at Spectrum Health noted the benefits for potential future employees to consider.
“Contingent upon the candidate’s area of interest, Spectrum Health will have multiple staff members to assist, offering a deep knowledge and introspection of their respective areas, including clinical and administrative opportunities,” he said.
Job descriptions including required or preferred skills, knowledge, and experience or job summaries can be provided to those interested. Brief overviews of job descriptions can be found at www.shswny.org/careers.
Applicants are advised to bring a current resume and be prepared to meet with a hiring manager during the event. For more information, call (716) 662-2040.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.