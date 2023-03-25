ALBION — At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Hoag Library in Albion will show a documentary film, “Against All Odds” with an audience discussion to follow.
The film will reflect on how community, business, governmental, health policies and practices, make it difficult for blacks to gain middle class status.
It also describes the violent suppression of successful blacks in countless communities like Tulsa’s Greenwood. These incidents persist from the first known case in 1862 through Philadelphia in 1985 and several mass murders targeting blacks and minorities up to the present.
This is the 17th program in the last couple years which discusses the challenges black Americans and other minorities face in the United States.
Bob Golden said it all started when a couple of church organizations got together at a meeting. With the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, the programs discussing the challenges black Americans face today began.
“But many of us have been involved in black civil rights for years,” he said. “I’m 86 years old. I marched in protest in my own town in 1960.”
Golden said they try to educate pre and post publicity to the sensitivity of the issues which face not only black Americans but Native Americans.
“The problems remain today,” he said when asked why these programs are so important. “Things are worse now for minorities and poor in terms of upward mobility since 50 years ago.”
Golden said we need to look at these issues and be honest about our past, and how our past continues.
The program is free and open to the public. The Hoag Library is located at 134 S. Main St. in Albion.
