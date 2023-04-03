ALBION — The state Department of Health formally approved transfer of Central Orleans Volunteer Ambulance’s (COVA’s) certificate of need to Mercy Flight EMS, allowing Mercy Flight, as of last Friday, to operate ground ambulance service in all of Orleans County and the town of Hamlin.

The non-profit agency continues to operate in Genesee and Niagara counties, and the town of Concord and village of Springville in Erie County.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1