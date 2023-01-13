ALBANY — The New York State Senate Republican Conference announced its “Rescue New York” 2023 legislative agenda on Monday.
The agenda includes a broad range of commonsense policies to reverse what they described the alarming consequences of one-party rule, including a drastic decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business-crippling regulations, record inflation and increased costs of goods, and nation-leading population loss.
“Economic activity has decreased, crime has increased, and people are leaving our state in droves,” said State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, in a news release. “We continue to struggle with the economic aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record inflation and increased costs on everything from groceries to gas and home heating fuels, but one-party rule continues to fail to address these important issues. We must prioritize making New York safer, stronger, more affordable and more free for every resident. Our 2023 Rescue New York agenda addresses these critical areas and will help put our state back on the right path.”.
Components of the Rescue New York plan focus on:
n Restore common sense to our criminal justice system to prevent crime and protect New Yorkers.
n Increase efforts and investments to end the opioid and mental health epidemics.
n Support and protect our seniors.
n Expand economic opportunity and strengthen our workforce.
n Invest in infrastructure for the 21st century.
n Help our veterans and military families thrive.
A More Affordable New York
n Cut the Empire State’s highest-in-the-nation tax burden and control government spending;
n Reduce the cost of living for families and all residents;
n Improve New York’s worst-in-the-nation business climate; and
n Enact climate policies that ensure access to affordable, reliable, and clean energy.
n Provide a high quality education to all students.
n Uphold the rights of New Yorkers.
n Restore accountability in State government.
“Never before has New York State needed a ‘rescue’ more than it does right now,” said State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, representing Genesee and Wyoming counties. “The exodus out of our state has become a stampede and every New Yorker that leaves us takes a part of our future with them. Reversing this trend isn’t complicated. We need to lower our exorbitant cost of living, restore sanity to our criminal justice policies and move our business climate from hostile to helpful. Our plan is the path to achieving these goals. It needs to be enacted before it’s too late.”
““We must continue our efforts to fix the state’s criminal justice system, including bail reform. Changes made over the past couple of years have gone too far and tend to favor offenders over law-abiding citizens,” said State Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma. “We must restore the authority taken from judges and allow them to use their best discretion to keep the most dangerous individuals off our streets and protect our communities. In addition to improving public safety, this plan prioritizes policies that lower costs and improve conditions for residents and businesses across the state.”
