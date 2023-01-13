ALBANY — The New York State Senate Republican Conference announced its “Rescue New York” 2023 legislative agenda on Monday.

The agenda includes a broad range of commonsense policies to reverse what they described the alarming consequences of one-party rule, including a drastic decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business-crippling regulations, record inflation and increased costs of goods, and nation-leading population loss.

