PIKE — A $650,000 contract to replace two rooftop units at Wyoming County Community Hospital has been approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors.
The contract with MJ Mechanical Services of Tonawanda was approved last week during the board’s traditional meeting at Wyoming County Fair.
The work will include disconnecting and removing two existing rooftop units for the Skilled Nursing Facility and Intensive Care Unit. They will be replaced with two new units, with the work to include new piping, pumps, valves, controls and coil heaters to prevent and protect against freezing during winter.
The contract includes a $619.682 base bid, plus a $30,318 contingency. It’s effective through the project’s completion.
An earlier bid and contract with Landry Mechanical Contractors dating to Oct. 11, 2022 for similar work was rescinded for not meeting the minimum requirements for material listed in the project specifications.
In other action:
n A public hearing was set to extend a local law extending Wyoming County’s participation in a young hunter pilot program.
The program allows 12 and 13-year-old hunters to hunt deer with firearms and crossbows through 2025 if a county authorizes it. The local law notes hunting is a valued tradition for many families, and allows responsible hunters to teach young people safe, responsible and ethical hunting practices.
The public hearing will take place 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Supervisors’ Chambers at the Government Center on 143 North Main St. in Warsaw.
The Board of Supervisors originally approved participating in the pilot program in 2021.
n Chairwoman Rebecca Ryan of the Board of Supervisors was authorized to sign two revenue contracts.
The contracts allow the Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement and police services at area school districts when classes are in session.
The first contract is with Letchworth Central School. It includes rates not to exceed $57.57 per hour from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, followed by $60.47 per hour from Jan. 1 to June 30.
The second contract is with Attica Central School. It includes rates not to exceed $55.88 per hour from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, followed by $58.57 per hour from Jan. 1 to June 30.
n Two additional contracts were approved on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office.
The first contract is with Pioneer Motorsport Inc. of Chaffee, Cattaraugus County, for purchase of a new Can AM Defender Max Cab UTV with track system. Cost is not to exceed $38,799
The second contract is with Davis Trailer World of York. It calls for purchase of a Haul-About enclosed trailer for an amount not to exceed $11,570.
Both contracts are contingent on the availability of funds.