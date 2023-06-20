BATAVIA — There will be three “Tea and Spirits” events through the summer to benefit the Historic Batavia Cemetery, which turned 200 this year.
“Join us for savory bites, sweet treats and stimulating chats with the famous and infamous residents of the Historic Batavia Cemetery,” the Cemetery Association says.
The Holland Land Office Museum will host “Tea and Spirits” at 2 p.m. on July 23, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.
The cemetery residents people can “chat” with are as follows: July 23: Joseph Ellicott, Rachel Ellicott Evans and William Morgan; Aug. 20: Dean and Mary Richmond, Eli Fish; Sept. 17: Albert Brisbane, Gen. John Martindale, Rev. John Yates.
Tickets are $25, $20 for museum members and may be bought at the museum or by calling (585) 343-4727. Space is limited.