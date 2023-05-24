BATAVIA — The city announced today that development of the Ellicott Station road will restrict access to the Ellicott Trail in Batavia, which is located near the intersection of Evans and Jackson streets. All construction zones will be marked with signs and barriers indicating road closures. The trail will be rebuilt as a six-foot-wide cinder path, with a weather-dependent completion date.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1