BATAVIA — The Genesee County Youth Board will sponsor its 27th annual Youth Recognition Dinner on April 13.
A total of 25 young people will be honored for their commitment to community service and/or their impressive role within their family. An adult youth worker and an adult youth volunteer will also be recognized.
Those recognized for their outstanding service will include: Brecken Capone, Caris Carlson, Mary Engelhardt, Katelynn Everett, Gabrielle Graff, Mary Grimes, Lily Haacke, Aubrey Hamm, Kaelee Kelso, Alaina Manges, Kathryn McClellan, Arianne McLaughlin, Maggie Monachino, Brenna Munn, Evelyn Northrup, Cesia Murillo Rios, Lauren Reimer, Olivia Walton and Maia Zerillo.
The following six youths are recipients of the Winter Storm Elliot Award, a recognition of a special group of young people who helped their community during a blizzard: Ayden Esten, Garrett Heale, Emily Hoag, Abigail Russell, Joey Schnitzer and Colton Walczak.
Robert Swanson is receiving the Adult Youth Worker Award from his colleague at Agri-Business Child Development Center for his countless hours going above and beyond expectations, organizers said in a news release.
“Bob the Builder,” as the youth at the center call him, provides a very caring and strong male role model for all, the organizers said. They described him as a well respected retired veteran who is a huge asset to the team, but especially to the children and families of the center.
Kathryn Zipkin and her therapy dog, Tilly are co-receiving the Adult Youth Volunteer Award for exhibiting exemplary dedication and commitment to the Batavia City School District. K
Kathryn and Tilly help young people learn emotional regulation to ensure successful focus in learning throughout the day. Organizers said the pair’s countless hours spent volunteering alongside the youth in the Batavia City School District are a valued and memorable service.
The dinner will take place at Terry Hills Restaurant & Banquet Facility. Registration and refreshments will begin at 5 p.m. with the program and dinner following at 6 p.m.
Seating is limited. Those interested in attending the banquet are a contact the Genesee County Youth Bureau at (585) 344-3960 no later than tonight.
