BATAVIA — No one was hurt this evening when a car struck a parked vehicle on Harvester Avenue, pushing it into a third vehicle parked behind it.
City police said the driver of the first vehicle was trying to turn around on Harvester when he accelerated instead of applying the brakes. Both of the parked vehicles were unoccupied.
The driver was checked out in an ambulance and signed off at the scene, police said.
Police initially thought one of the parked vehicles may have struck a building, but that wasn’t the case. Police said no tickets have been written yet, but the driver will be ticketed. The call came in at 7:56 p.m.