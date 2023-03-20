BATAVIA — With several capital projects in the works in the town, the Town Board said it needed to lease additional office space on Federal Drive for its engineering department.
Town Supervisor Gregory Post said there are a number of projects underway, including a Kings Plaza upgrade, consolidation of water mains, several areas that require drainage, Route 98 improvements, capital improvements to West Main Street Road town property.
“There’s a stack of capital projects that have been delayed due to COVID that we are now engaged in staffing up and hiring consultants to do this at the speed necessary to capitalize on grant funding opportunities,” Post said. “We have a number of capital projects that we will be addressing over the next three years and our capital projects engineering group will be occupying that space,” he said, noting that engineering operations will stay on the West Main Street Road campus.
Board members approved a three-year lease of 5,220 square feet of warehouse space on Federal Drive to use for engineering staff and any consultants the town hires to work in as needed. The town will pay Mega Properties, Inc. $12 per square foot a month for the first year. There would be 2% increases the second and third years, bringing the rate to $12.48 and $12.98 per square foot, respectively. In the first year, the lease cost will be $52,200.
“In our experience, it’s best if those consulting engineers come and work in our house, working for our staff engineers,” he said.
Post said the work needs to be done “expeditiously and correctly” to close the gap on timelines and contain costs.
The town supervisor said the number of engineers and/or consultants who will be working in the leased space is unknown.
“I’ll hire whatever I need,” he said.
Of the total cost, Post said the cost this year will be the lease cost plus some contractual services like security and internet wiring, and equipment and furnishings needed to make the space work for the number of staff engineers the town propose to use.
The space will also provide the Berneda Scoins, town historian, with space for temporary storage, which the town looks into relocating the department to a permanent location.
“A very small part of this will be used to store the cardboard boxes full of historical artifacts until such time that we have a place for the historian to work,” he said.
The town is talking to the Genesee County Agricultural Society about a history of agriculture and town of Batavia history collaboration, said Post.
