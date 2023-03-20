BATAVIA — With several capital projects in the works in the town, the Town Board said it needed to lease additional office space on Federal Drive for its engineering department.

Town Supervisor Gregory Post said there are a number of projects underway, including a Kings Plaza upgrade, consolidation of water mains, several areas that require drainage, Route 98 improvements, capital improvements to West Main Street Road town property.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1