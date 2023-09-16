BATAVIA — The second annual Genesee County Barn Dance is scheduled for Sept. 29 at Torrey’s barn at 7411 Oak Orchard Rd., Elba.
Tickets for the event that will benefit the Town of Batavia Republican Committee are $35 per person or $60 per couple, and can be obtained by going to www.tobgop.com or by contacting Chad Zambito at chadzambito@gmail.com.
Attendees will be treated to a beef on weck dinner provided by T.F. Brown’s and music by Genesee Ted.
Beer and wine will be included, with a cash bar available as well. The event also will feature raffles and prizes.
The barn dance will take place from 6 to 10 p.m.