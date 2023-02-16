BATAVIA — The town of Batavia’s history department and engineering group need more space. They will now have 5,220 square feet of office and storage space on Federal Drive, thanks to a lease agreement with Mega Properties, Inc.
“The town of Batavia has determined that additional space is required for the town’s engineering design group and history department,” Supervisor Gregory Post said in reading the resolution. “More on-site collaboration with engineering consultants is required on projects, including the need for space for those consultants periodically.”
The town said it has looked into the cost and time of building additional space and decided the cost is too much right now. Historian Berneda Scoins needs working and storage space.
“The history department is preparing for a move, temporarily, to propose lease space. Hopefully we can find a permanent home and develop something spectacular,” Post said. “Our historian has done an unbelievable job accruing and accumulating and cataloging a number of issues and items relevant to the town’s history. We’re more than happy to move forward and provide her a venue for showcasing that and having a history department access.”
Scoins is currently using a room off of the Town Court room for storage space, Post said.
The board approved two host community agreements for solar farms on Alexander Road, approving 25-year pacts for solar farms at 9183 and 9071 Alexander.
The agreement for 9183 Alexander, also known as the Pike Road project, is a 25-year agreement with RPNY Solar 6, LLC. Post said it will start with a $7,500 annual payment from the developer to the town in the first year and end with a $12.063 payment in the 25th year.
RPNY Solar 6 plans to install a 3.7-megawatt solar farm covering 14 acres at the location.
The second host community agreement is with RPNY Solar 7, LLC for a 1.6-megawatt solar farm on about 10 acres. Under the agreement, RPNY Solar 7 will pay the town $4,000 in the first year and by the 25th year, the town will be getting $6,434 per year.
“Those payments increase with an annual percent of increase or we can take a lump sum,” Post said.
In October, the town Planning Board granted special use permits for the two ground-mounted commercial solar energy systems.
