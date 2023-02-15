BATAVIA — The Town Board Wednesday night approved two host community agreements for solar farms on Alexander Road, approving 25-year pacts for solar farms at 9183 and 9071 Alexander.

The agreement for 9183 Alexander, also known as the Pike Road project, is a 25-year agreement with RPNY Solar 6, LLC. Town Supervisor Gregory Post said it will start with a $7,500 annual payment from the developer to the town in the first year and end with a $12.063 payment in the 25th year.

