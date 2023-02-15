BATAVIA — The Town Board Wednesday night approved two host community agreements for solar farms on Alexander Road, approving 25-year pacts for solar farms at 9183 and 9071 Alexander.
The agreement for 9183 Alexander, also known as the Pike Road project, is a 25-year agreement with RPNY Solar 6, LLC. Town Supervisor Gregory Post said it will start with a $7,500 annual payment from the developer to the town in the first year and end with a $12.063 payment in the 25th year.
RPNY Solar 6 plans to install a 3.7-megawatt solar farm covering 14 acres at the location.
The second host community agreement is with RPNY Solar 7, LLC for a 1.6-megawatt solar farm on about 10 acres. Under the agreement, RPNY Solar 7 will pay the town $4,000 in the first year and by the 25th year, the town will be getting $6,434 per year.
“Those payments increase with an annual percent of increase or we can take a lump sum,” Post said.
In October, the town Planning Board granted special use permits for the two ground-mounted commercial solar energy systems.
