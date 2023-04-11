GCEDC Partner of the Year

COURTESY OF THE GCEDCPembroke and Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) representatives at a project site. The town’s work with the GCEDC will earn it the Economic Development Partner of the Year Award.

BATAVIA — The town of Pembroke will receive the Economic Development Partner of the Year Award April 28 at the Genesee County Economic Development Center’s annual business meeting at Batavia Downs.

With the support of the town, the GCEDC has been able to build both a shovel-ready site, the Buffalo East Tech Park and infrastructure improvements that enable Yancy’s Fancy to continue to produce good jobs and award-winning artisanal cheese. In 2022, construction of Brickhouse Commons is increasing capacity for market-rate apartments and future commercial spaces at the park.

