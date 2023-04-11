BATAVIA — The town of Pembroke will receive the Economic Development Partner of the Year Award April 28 at the Genesee County Economic Development Center’s annual business meeting at Batavia Downs.
With the support of the town, the GCEDC has been able to build both a shovel-ready site, the Buffalo East Tech Park and infrastructure improvements that enable Yancy’s Fancy to continue to produce good jobs and award-winning artisanal cheese. In 2022, construction of Brickhouse Commons is increasing capacity for market-rate apartments and future commercial spaces at the park.
“Through their vision and dedication, Genesee County’s municipalities create and expand our capacity for economic growth and financial investment. The town of Pembroke’s commitment to smart growth and a business-friendly approach has earned it a deserved reputation as an ideal place to invest and grow businesses, housing, and careers,” said GCEDC President and CEO Steve Hyde. “This award is a testament to the leadership of the town.”
Since 2022, GCEDC’s Board of Directors has approved projects proposing over 1.6 million square feet of facilities in Pembroke, including the $142 million Horizon Acres Associates project, to service customers in Pembroke and across the Northeast. The multi-phase project will be the largest economic development investment located outside of a GCEDC business park in the agency’s history.
Town of Pembroke Supervisor Tom Schneider said the town continues to be a catalyst of economic development in collaboration with the GCEDC.
“We have seen our housing stock grown and businesses invest which, in turn, has made Pembroke a desirable community to live, work and recreate.”
About 250 business, government, community and economic development leaders are expected to attend the annual meeting. To register, for the meeting, contact the GCEDC at gcedc@gcedc.com, call (585) 343-4866 or visit the event’s website.
