National Grid’s Power Outage Map shows 884 customers without power in Genesee County as of 9:50 p.m. Thursday, with 176 in Livingston, 63 in Wyoming and none in Orleans County.
The estimated restoration time for Livingston County, according to the outage map, is 9 a.m. Friday and for Wyoming, it’s 12 a.m. Friday.
Dan Alexander with National Grid Corporate Affairs said in Genesee County, the outage was due to trees being found down on a feeder wire that a took out a small section of customers.
“It was on Townline Road in Batavia,” Alexander said of the trees on the wire. “A crew’s been assigned. They’re out there assessing. They’ll move the trees off the line and get everything back together.
Alexander said the estimated restoration for the Batavia outage is about 10:30 p.m.
“It looks like that’s the only one with a significant outage,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.