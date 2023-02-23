National Grid’s Power Outage Map shows 884 customers without power in Genesee County as of 9:50 p.m. Thursday, with 176 in Livingston, 63 in Wyoming and none in Orleans County.

The estimated restoration time for Livingston County, according to the outage map, is 9 a.m. Friday and for Wyoming, it’s 12 a.m. Friday.

