BATAVIA — Residents unofficially approved the proposed Batavia City School District budget of $58,970,774 by a 263-65 vote Tuesday night. Proposition 2, continuing the student ex-officio position on the Board of Education passed, 293-37. Proposition 3, to establish a capital improvements reserve fund, passed, 260-66.
Board of Education incumbents Alice Ann Benedict and Barbara Bowman were re-elected unopposed with 290 and 277 votes, respectively.
GENESEE COUNTY
ALEXANDER — The voters passed a proposed budget of $20,847,885. Proposition 2, the purchase of two 64-passenger buses and one small bus for a maximum of $376,125, passed 174-57. Proposition 3, spending $140,619 from equipment capital reserve funds to buy two printers a mower and a plow dump truck, passed 184-46. Proposition 4, to establish a capital reserve fund, passed, 178-51. Proposition 5, extablishing a school bus reserve fund, was approved, 173-56.
Sara Fernaays received 97 votes to win a five-year term on the Board of Education with one seat up for election. Jadriene Balduf got 68 votes and Natalie Loranty 61. Write-in candidates David Newton and Don Smith each got one vote.
BYRON-BERGEN — The total budget of $25,972,402 met with voter approval, 380-108. Proposition 2, a bus purchase, passed, 386-105. Proposition 3, to establish a capital reserve fund, was approved, 372-116. Proposition 4, a technology and equipment reserve, 368-121.
Two board seats with three-year terms were up for election, as was a 1 1/2 year board seat. Winning election to the board were Lisa Forsyth, 331 votes; LCindy Matthews, 300 votes; and Lynn Smith, 283 votes. Amy Phillips got 270 votes. Jeff Starowitz got two write-in votes and several people each got one.
LE ROY — The total proposed budget of $30,224,508 passed, 388-114. Voters approved Proposition 2, the library budget, 413-90.
Jacalyn Whiting was re-elected to the Board of Education with 690 votes and Denise Duthe was elected with 391. Both will serve three-year terms.
One seat on the Woodward Memorial Library board was open. Lynda Lowe won with 254 votes and Laura Williams got 172.
PAVILION
The 2023-24 proposed budget of $18,869,393 passed, 192-26. Incumbent Chris Jeffres was re-elected to the Board of Education for a five-year term with 115 votes. Roxanne Holthaus got 61 and Lara Flint had 34.
Two trustee seats were up for election at the Hollwedel Memorial Public Library. Incumbent Joan Gray won a three-year term with 166 votes and Kelley Harris was elected to a three-year term with 162.
PEMBROKE
The budget of $26,732,685 passed, 277-98. Proposition 2, for the purchase of school buses at a maximum cost of $438,776.38, passed, 277-98. Incumbent John Cima was re-elected to a five-year term with 316 votes. No one ran for the other seat, a two-year term. There were 67 total write-in votes, including 15 Randy Fancher, 11 each for Salvatore Ianni and Michael Geck, and one vote for Elmer Fudd. If Fancher declines, the board will advertise and conduct interviews to appoint someone to the seat for the 2023-24 school year, Superintendent Matthew Calderon said.
Proposition 3, raising $96,900 for the Corfu Public Library through a tax levy passed, 266-106.
Three members were elected to the Corfu Public Library board for three-year terms: Michael Plitt, Katie Schoff and Stephanie Caleb. Ann Black won a two-year, unexpired term on the board.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
CALEDONIA — The proposed budget of $20,368,335 passed, 327-134. Proposition 2, a bus purchase, was approved 347-115. Proposition 3, a vehicle/equipment reserve, passed, 354-107. John Bickford and Elizabeth Doll were each re-elected to the Board of Education.
GENESEO — Geneseo Central School District passed a $24,223,237 budget proposal, 407-85.
Residents approved the purchase of three diesel-powered 77-passenger buses by a vote of 397-94.
Two candidates sought election to three open Board of Education seats. Voters elected the following candidates: Matt Mallaber, 339 votes and Dawn Ellis: 316 votes. The third seat will be announced Wednesday, after the winning write-in candidate confirms approval of the seat.
ORLEANS COUNTY
HOLLEY — Voters approved a $28,920,000 budget, 333-148. A proposition to spend $338,000 to buy three buses passed 334-149. A proposition to collect $200,815 for the Community Free Library passed, 354-130.
Trinia Lorentz won one of two open board seats with 324 votes. Incumbent Robin Silvis was re-elected with 281. Dan Cater got 233 votes.
KENDALL — A $20,413,805 budget passed, 131-29. Proposition 2, the purchase of two buses for $350,000, passed, 137-25.
Rachel Fisken ran unopposed for the Board of Education and received 144 votes. William Gregorie and Jacques Gregorie each got one write-in vote.
WYOMING COUNTY
ATTICA — Voters approved the proposed budget of $32,304,940, by a vote of 259-148. Proposition 2, the purchase of a 30-passenger school bus for a maximum of $115,000, passed, 305-100. Proposition 3, approval of a multi-year transportation contract, passed, 345-62,
Three people were elected to three-year terms on the Board of Education. Pamela Rudolph received 319 votes, Brian Fugle, 306 and Michael Janes, 280.
LETCHWORTH — The $24,650,566 proposed budget passed, 203-76. Proposition 2, to establish a capital reserve fund, also passed, 209-67. Proposition 3, for library funding, also got voter approval, 190-88.
Robert Jines (211 votes), Vanessa Karasiewicz (201) and Shane Scott (167) were each elected to three-year terms on the Board of Education.
PERRY — The proposed $20,245,808 budget passed, 168-16. Julius Westfall received 172 votes to win Susan Beck’s seat on the board for a three-year term. Ian McDougall received 171 votes to win the other open seat for a three-year term.
Proposition 3, spending a maximum of $230000 from a capital reserve fund to buy instructional, maintenance, and interscholastic athletic equipment passed, 173-13.
WARSAW — The proposed budget of $24,041,000 passed, 182-42. Proposition 2, for a capital improvements project, passed 172-46. Proposition 3, for the purchase of real property, was approved, 172-54. Propositio 4, financial support of the Warsaw Public Library, passed, 200-26.
Gail Royce and Michael Youngers were elected to five-year terms on the Board of Education with 193 and 183 votes, respectively.
WYOMING — The proposed budget of $6,199,959 passed, 84-26. Incumbents Kaitlyn Bush and Barry True each won re-election to a five-year term. True received 97 votes and Bush got 93.
Proposition 3, establishing a capital reserve fund, passed, 91-19. Proposition 4, establishing a building capital reserve fund, passed by the same vote total. Proposition 5, raising the Wyoming Free Circulating Library Association tax levy by $2,000, up to $43,495, passed, 82-28.