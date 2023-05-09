BATAVIA — Tully’s Good Times on East Main Street will expand its fundraising effort and team up with law enforcement agencies to support Special Olympics New York, specifically in the Central, Western, Genesee and Southern Tier Regions.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Tully’s restaurants in Batavia, Buffalo, Rochester, Watertown, Syracuse and Vestal will host a “Law & Orders Night.” Local police and Special Olympics New York athletes will team up with the staff from Tully’s to become celebrity waiters for the night. They help serve tables, bus and host for the night to help raise funds for the local athletes.
“We look forward to our Law & Orders nights each and every year,” said Stacey Hengsterman, President & CEO of Special Olympics New York. “Our athletes enjoy seeing their friends in law enforcement, and we all enjoy meeting our greatest supporters in the community.”
For a list of participating locations, contact Central Region Associate Director of Development Michaela Darbyshire at mdarbyshire@nyso.org or (315) 625-3625.