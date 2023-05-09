BATAVIA — Three people were transported for evaluation after a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of North Spruce and East Main streets. Fire Chief Joshua Graham said an adult and child were in one vehicle and one adult was in the other vehicle. A small radiator fluid leak was contained. Minor injuries were reported.
