BUFFALO — A van donation by a well-known restaurateur will serve all eight counties in the Diocese of Buffalo.
Russel Salvatore has donated a Promaster 2500 High-roof to the diocese. It will allow employees to stand up in the van thereby less back injuries with bending and lifting heavy boxes of supplies like church candles.
Salvatore will hand over the keys to Bishop Michael W. Fisher in a Tuesday ceremony at the Diocese offices in Buffalo.
The donation will help central operations support parishes near and far, as well as Catholic affiliate organizations and other denominations with necessary goods, officials said in a news release.
“We very much appreciate Mr. Salvatore’s gift to us as we continue to advance our mission,” said Executive Director Nancy Gugino of The Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo. We simply could not do this without his wonderful support.