Vehicle strikes tree in Pembroke

BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWSOne man was evaluated on scene by Mercy EMS ambulance and possibly taken to United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in Batavia after an accident this morning near 613 Indian Falls Rd. in Corfu. The driver, age 75 of Pembroke, was driving west on Indian Falls Road when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, State Police said. Police at the scene said the man said he wasn’t injured. The accident is under investigation and no tickets had been issued as of this morning. The call about the accident came in at about 10:25 a.m.