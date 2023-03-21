An incumbent village trustee will continue in office and a newcomer joins the Village Board in Elba following Tuesday night’s election results.
Incumbent Loren Pflaumer, R, won a two-year term unopposed with 12 votes. Denis Rohan, R, running for the seat currently held by Nathan Buczek, who chose not to run again, received 13 votes.
In Bergen, Republican Todd Cargill ran unopposed and got 74 votes in a special election for trustee for a one-year term. He will serve the remaining term for the seat. When former Trustee Joseph Chimino was elected mayor last year, George Sardou was appointed to fill his trustee seat. Sardou did not this year. There were 13 write-in votes for various people.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.