An incumbent village trustee will continue in office and a newcomer joins the Village Board in Elba following Tuesday night’s election results.

Incumbent Loren Pflaumer, R, won a two-year term unopposed with 12 votes. Denis Rohan, R, running for the seat currently held by Nathan Buczek, who chose not to run again, received 13 votes.

