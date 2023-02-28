ATTICA — Storm clean-up is slated for Thursday in the village.
Department of Public Works personnel will be gathering downed branches and tree limbs. It’s asked that people have their debris in piles close to the road by then for pickup.
Windy. Snow flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 12:36 pm
Sizes shoudl be able to fit inside a village dump truck.
