MEDINA — The Medina Village Board voted Tuesday in a special meeting to rescind the budget vote it had taken Monday night, then passed a local law to override the tax cap. With the local law passed, the board voted to pass the same 2023-24 budget it voted on Monday night.

There were no changes to the 11.6% tax rate increase, $3,786,964 tax levy and total budget of $7,593,286, Mayor Michael Sidari said Wednesday. The village tax rate for town of Shelby residents for next year will be $20.19 per $1,000 of assessed property value, an increase of $1.47 per $1,000 from this year’s rate. The village tax rate for town of Ridgeway residents will be $21.24 per $1,000, up $2.11 over this year’s rate.

