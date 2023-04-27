MEDINA — The Medina Village Board voted Tuesday in a special meeting to rescind the budget vote it had taken Monday night, then passed a local law to override the tax cap. With the local law passed, the board voted to pass the same 2023-24 budget it voted on Monday night.
There were no changes to the 11.6% tax rate increase, $3,786,964 tax levy and total budget of $7,593,286, Mayor Michael Sidari said Wednesday. The village tax rate for town of Shelby residents for next year will be $20.19 per $1,000 of assessed property value, an increase of $1.47 per $1,000 from this year’s rate. The village tax rate for town of Ridgeway residents will be $21.24 per $1,000, up $2.11 over this year’s rate.
“We held a public hearing on (Monday) to override the New York state imposed tax cap, which for Medina is 1.2%. As we moved into the meeting, I neglected to call for the vote to override,” Sidari said Wednesday. “We moved to accept the budget as presented at the meeting. Monday an hour after the meeting ended, it was realized that we did not vote on the override. Monday evening, I called for a special meeting (held Tuesday afternoon) to rescind the budget vote, vote on the override, then once again pass the budget as it was presented at the board meeting.
“We did that because we were aware that it was an improper vote without the override,” Sidari said of the vote to rescind Monday night’s budget vote.
The mayor said no one expressed concerns about the budget during a public comment period held at the end of the board meeting.
Asked what was driving the tax rate increase, the mayor said the village’s cost of retirement for employees, the increased cost of all insurances and the increase in union contract wages for the employees.
“With the insurances and with the retirement system we have to pay into. It’s about $300,000 and another $100,000 for all employee contract expenses,” Sidari said.
The mayor said about 45 employees in the village Police and Fire departments, and Department of Public Works, have union contracts.
“Over the last three years, our average (tax rate) increase was 1.13%, either at or under the tax cap. Property values have not been reassessed in the last five years. This year we have seen over $300,000 in uncontrollable expenses in retirement and in insurances. Couple that with contractual raises and higher cost in fuel and everyday expenses,” he said. “The Village Board agonized over this budget.”
