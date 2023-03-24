BATAVIA — One of the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation’s directors suggests the Board of Directors looks into an outdoor smoking area at Batavia Downs, should the facility lose its smoking waiver at some point.
Board member Edward Morgan brought up the issue during Thursday’s meeting at Batavia Downs. Morgan said even though Batavia Downs was recently able to secure a smoking waiver, he got the feeling from health officials that when the waiver is over, it’s gone.
“I realize how much, based on the surveys we did, how important it is to some people to be able to smoke (at Batavia Downs),” Morgan said. “I just think we need to proceed and in looking at our options.”
Morgan said one of the questions is, where would Batavia Downs put a smoking area that would be convenient for customers?
“Even if it was just to go outside — outdoor, covered, heated area, with no machines — we need to proceed looking,” he said.
Morgan said he stopped at del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo on his way back from the recent New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) meetings and looked at an outdoor area the casino had. He said it was exposed to the wind and the elements.
It looked as if there were 10 or 12 people using that area at about 1 or 2 o’clock on a Wednesday, the board member said.
“It appears to me that the people who use it, use it to smoke. If there’s a machine there, they might sit down and smoke a cigarette or two,” Morgan said, adding the designated area at del Lago is just a place for them to smoke and then go back inside.
“I took pictures of it. It’s totally open on both ends, the east and west end,” he said. “The south end has about an 18-inch opening the whole length of it. There’s a security wall outside of it.”
After the meeting, Morgan said health officials are reluctant to issue smoking waivers, but they did for Batavia Downs.
“At any time, state legislation could overrule that and we could lose our smoking rights within the building. What my suggestion is, there’s always outdoor smoking options for our patrons,” he said. “We don’t have a heated, covered area. I just suggested that we look at where we would put one and how we would do it ... and be proactive to provide our patrons with a outdoor, heated area to go and smoke if we do, for some reason, lose our waiver.”
Morgan said he didn’t think Batavia Downs would need anything as elaborate as what del Lago has.
“It would be up to the board to decide what we do if we do anything,” he said.
Currently, Batavia Downs has two, ventilated rooms in which smoking is allowed, Morgan said. Patrons can also go out in front of the building and smoke.
