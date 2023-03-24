BATAVIA — One of the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation’s directors suggests the Board of Directors looks into an outdoor smoking area at Batavia Downs, should the facility lose its smoking waiver at some point.

Board member Edward Morgan brought up the issue during Thursday’s meeting at Batavia Downs. Morgan said even though Batavia Downs was recently able to secure a smoking waiver, he got the feeling from health officials that when the waiver is over, it’s gone.

