WARSAW — Wyoming County extended its emergency declaration today in light of concerns about a potential influx of migrants and asylum seekers. This order is an extension of the original order from Thursday.
Today’s extension means the order is in effect for five days unless it’s modified, extended or revoked before that, Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rebecca Ryan said.
In an effort to alleviate potential impacts, the state of emergency and subsequent local emergency orders will restrict entities who may make contracts with people, businesses or entities doing business in Wyoming County to transport migrants or asylum seekers to locations in the county, or to house people at locations in the county for any length of time without Ryan’s written consent, she said. Also, no hotel, motel, or owner of a multiple dwelling in Wyoming County may contract with or do business with any municipality other than the county to provide housing or accommodations for migrants or asylum seekers without the county’s written approval.